Bayern ready to reject even a 500 million euro offer for Olise

Paris Saint-Germain's long-awaited plans for Michael Olise have been firmly rejected by Bayern Munich. The Munich club's management stated that they will not sell the French national team winger for any price, as he is an untouchable member of the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

PSG has aimed to sign this talented player for years, but Bayern has completely closed the doors to negotiations. Olise has proven how important he is to the German giants with his exceptional performances. He has become a central figure in the club's long-term projects, recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 matches.

According to L'Equipe, Bayern officials have put an end to rumors regarding the player's future. One club official stated, "He won't leave even for 200 million euros," while another added, "Olise is priceless. We wouldn't sell him even for 500 million euros."

Currently, the Munich club is working on extending Michael Olise's current contract until 2031. Under the new agreement, the player's salary will be significantly increased, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club, alongside stars like Harry Kane.