The Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi Third

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The Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi Third

A ranking of the players who have left the biggest mark in World Cup history has been released, with Lionel Messi taking third place, reports Planet Futbol.

The ranking takes into account the number of World Cups played, trophies, goals, appearances, and impact on the tournament. First place was awarded to Pelé. The Brazilian legend remains the only player to have won the World Cup three times. He became champion at 17 in 1958 and led Brazil to victory again in 1970.

Second place went to Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the title in the 1986 World Cup. Lionel Messi was placed third for winning the title with Argentina at Qatar 2022, scoring a brace in the final against France, and setting a record with 26 appearances in World Cups. The following places are held by Ronaldo, Gerd Müller, Lothar Matthäus, Garrincha, Franz Beckenbauer, Cafu, and Miroslav Klose.

World CupFootballPeléLionel MessiDiego Maradona
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