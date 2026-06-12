Real Madrid, one of the most famous and influential football clubs in the world, has announced another historic and global milestone that will amaze its multi-million fan base. According to a statement on the Spanish giant's official website, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, has been named an honorary member of the Madrid club. Through this decision, the 'Royal Club' leadership aims to demonstrate its infinite respect and high recognition for the current pontiff.

The Madrid side emphasized that this historic event holds great significance not only in the world of sports but also in the realm of universal human values.

High recognition for a universal figure

The official statement released by Real Madrid explains the essence of this decision as follows:

“Through this symbolic and historic step, our club demonstrates its deep respect for a universal figure who has captured the hearts of billions of people across the planet and serves as a symbol of peace and unity. The induction of Pope Leo XIV as an honorary member will remain one of the brightest pages in our team's history.”

Notably, Pope Leo XIV had previously not hidden the fact that he greatly enjoys the beautiful and meaningful football played by the Madrid team. The Vatican leader’s admission that he is a passionate and loyal fan of Real Madrid caused quite a stir in the football world.

Relentless competition on the domestic stage

It can be said that the immense moral support coming from the Pope's fandom is exactly what the Madrid team needed. The past season of the Spanish La Liga was quite difficult and challenging for 'Los Blancos'. The Madrid club, which fought hard throughout the season, managed to collect 86 points and finished in second place in the league table.

Their eternal arch-rival, Barcelona, displayed consistent performance and secured the Spanish league title early with 94 points. Real Madrid aims to put all its efforts into bringing the lost crown and title back to Madrid in the current new season.

Analysis for fans: The Vatican leader officially becoming part of the Real Madrid family will further elevate the club's global prestige. Such moral support will undoubtedly provide the players with extra strength and motivation ahead of the intense matches in the new season.

Follow the most interesting events in European football, historic news from the Real Madrid camp, transfers, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!