Can Florian Wirtz prove himself at Liverpool

During Liverpool's poor run of form last autumn, Florian Wirtz found himself at the center of criticism. Experts like Gary Lineker suggested that being temporarily dropped from Arne Slot's starting XI could benefit the number 10. Lineker believes the £100 million signing will eventually prove his worth, as his quality in the Champions League and Bundesliga is undeniable. This is reported by Goal.com .

However, not everyone is optimistic about the German star's future. Jamie Carragher described the player's performance as merely "tidy," while Gary Neville claimed he had become a "problem" for the team. Especially after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, Neville noted that Wirtz looked like a child on the pitch and was not meeting the physical demands of the Premier League.

Florian Wirtz himself admitted that he needed to work on his physical condition during his first season in England. According to him, he had to become stronger and adapt to the new environment. Now a key figure for the German national team, the player aims to show his true level at the World Cup and silence all doubters.