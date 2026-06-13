Ancelotti makes a statement ahead of Brazil's first match at the World Cup

·42·Sport
Ancelotti makes a statement ahead of Brazil's first match at the World Cup

The eyes of the world are currently fixed on the historic and largest quadrennial football festival, the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The journey of the famous 'Pentacampeões', the five-time world champions, is awaited with great excitement not only in their homeland but also by millions of football fans in our country. The head coach of the Brazil national team, the experienced and formidable expert Carlo Ancelotti, attended a press conference before the team's debut match to share his thoughts and responsible plans.

According to the famous local Globo publication, the renowned Italian coach spoke passionately about the internal atmosphere and preparation process ahead of the tournament.

Ancelotti: 'I am always optimistic'

Discussing the mental state at this prestigious and large-scale world championship, Carlo Ancelotti emphasized his high level of confidence in his players:

'It is natural for any coach to have a certain degree of inner anxiety and excitement before such huge and major tournaments begin. Because you sincerely want the team under your guidance to display its highest, most beautiful, and perfect game on the green pitch.

Nevertheless, I am by nature a person who always looks at life with an optimistic outlook. I know that my players have prepared for these World Cup matches at a very high level and with great thoroughness, and I fully believe in their strength.'

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the group composition and the first opponents of the Brazil national team in the 2026 World Cup:

Team name

Head coach

Source of the official statement

First opponent in the group stage

Other teams in the group

General status of the competition

Brazil


(Pentacampeões)

Carlo Ancelotti

Globo publication


(Brazil)

Morocco


(African representative)

Haiti


Scotland

WC-2026


(Football festival)

Who are the 'Pentacampeões' group rivals?

As a reminder, the Brazil national team, consisting of strong and skilled stars, will play its first match of the 2026 World Cup group stage against Morocco, a strong representative of the African continent that made waves at the Qatar World Cup. This quartet also includes North American representative Haiti and Scotland, one of the serious European teams. According to football experts, while the task of advancing from the group should not be too difficult for Ancelotti's students, a serious approach is required against every opponent.

Follow the hottest matches of the World Cup, exclusive thoughts from Carlo Ancelotti and other famous coaches, game analysis, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

Carlo AncelottiBrazilFIFAGloboMorocco
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ruben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachRuben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachToday, 17:54Stuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamStuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamToday, 17:34Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupHarry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupToday, 17:33Michel Salgado: The similarity between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi is astonishingMichel Salgado: The similarity between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi is astonishingToday, 17:16Italian Sports Minister responds to Gianni Infantino's jokeItalian Sports Minister responds to Gianni Infantino's jokeToday, 17:12Luis de la Fuente names the main favorites for the World CupLuis de la Fuente names the main favorites for the World CupToday, 17:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe