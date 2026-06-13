Ancelotti makes a statement ahead of Brazil's first match at the World Cup

The eyes of the world are currently fixed on the historic and largest quadrennial football festival, the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The journey of the famous 'Pentacampeões', the five-time world champions, is awaited with great excitement not only in their homeland but also by millions of football fans in our country. The head coach of the Brazil national team, the experienced and formidable expert Carlo Ancelotti, attended a press conference before the team's debut match to share his thoughts and responsible plans.

According to the famous local Globo publication, the renowned Italian coach spoke passionately about the internal atmosphere and preparation process ahead of the tournament.

Ancelotti: 'I am always optimistic'

Discussing the mental state at this prestigious and large-scale world championship, Carlo Ancelotti emphasized his high level of confidence in his players:

'It is natural for any coach to have a certain degree of inner anxiety and excitement before such huge and major tournaments begin. Because you sincerely want the team under your guidance to display its highest, most beautiful, and perfect game on the green pitch.

Nevertheless, I am by nature a person who always looks at life with an optimistic outlook. I know that my players have prepared for these World Cup matches at a very high level and with great thoroughness, and I fully believe in their strength.'

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the group composition and the first opponents of the Brazil national team in the 2026 World Cup:

Team name Head coach Source of the official statement First opponent in the group stage Other teams in the group General status of the competition Brazil

(Pentacampeões) Carlo Ancelotti Globo publication

(Brazil) Morocco

(African representative) • Haiti

• Scotland WC-2026

(Football festival)

Who are the 'Pentacampeões' group rivals?

As a reminder, the Brazil national team, consisting of strong and skilled stars, will play its first match of the 2026 World Cup group stage against Morocco, a strong representative of the African continent that made waves at the Qatar World Cup. This quartet also includes North American representative Haiti and Scotland, one of the serious European teams. According to football experts, while the task of advancing from the group should not be too difficult for Ancelotti's students, a serious approach is required against every opponent.

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