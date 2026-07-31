Matias Soule's Agent Approaches AC Milan

Roma's talented attacking midfielder Matias Soule could continue his career at another club. According to GOAL.com, the player's agent contacted the Milan management in recent days to offer his client's services and prepare for negotiations on transfer terms. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Last season, the Argentine player made a total of 41 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League, scoring 7 goals and providing as many assists. Nevertheless, these numbers were not enough to guarantee him a place in the starting lineup under the head coach, and he gradually lost his spot in the first team.

The extension of Paulo Dybala's contract and the arrival of a new player further limited Matias Soule's opportunities. As a result, the Roman club decided to sell the talented player, despite his long-term contract running until 2029, in order to ensure financial stability and raise funds for the transfer market.

Transfer Terms and Financial Requirements

Previously, the club owned by the Friedkin family planned to sell the player to Saudi Arabia for 40 million euros. However, the former Juventus member did not want to move to the Saudi league at all and preferred to stay in Europe. Therefore, his agent Guastadisegno reached out to Milan to discuss the situation.

According to the source, the main requirements regarding the player's transfer value have also become known:

Base transfer fee: A fixed payment of around 30 million euros

Additional bonuses: Extra payments amounting to approximately 2 million euros

Player's desire: To stay exclusively in Europe and play for a competitive team

The Milan management has not yet reached a final decision on whether to seriously consider this transfer option. However, a technically gifted left-footed player who can operate behind the striker could be a valuable asset for any top club.

Matias Soule himself hopes to continue his career with the Rossoneri and stay in Italy. The club's official response in the coming days will decide the fate of the transfer.