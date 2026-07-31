Como Closing in on Trevoh Chalobah Transfer

Italian club Como are very close to signing English defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. According to GOAL.com, negotiations between the parties have entered a decisive phase, and the deal is expected to be made official as early as this evening, reports Goal.com .

It is known that an agreement on the player's personal terms was reached a week ago. Currently, the Lombardy club are taking final steps to fully meet Chelsea's financial demands. The Londoners were asking 30 million euros for the defender, and the Como management are close to agreeing to this sum.

Decisive hours and the expected call

An important phone conversation is scheduled in the coming hours to reach a final agreement between the clubs. Following these talks, the fate of the transfer is expected to become fully clear. According to the source, Trevoh Chalobah's mind is entirely focused on moving to Italy and starting his career with his new team.

Earlier, reports emerged that Inter had also shown interest in the player and made inquiries. However, the Milan club are now focusing their attention on the transfer of Cuti Romero. As a result, Como have become the main contender in this race and have a favorable opportunity to sign the English footballer.

If all financial terms are agreed upon, the defender will soon fly to Italy and take part in his new team's medical examination. This transfer is expected to be one of the most important and high-profile deals for Como in the current season.