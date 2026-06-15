London's Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has extended his current contract with the club. The Spanish footballer's new deal is set to run until 2031. This decision puts an end to transfer rumors surrounding the player and thwarts the plans of major clubs that were looking to sign him. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the BBC, the 26-year-old defender had two years left on his previous contract. However, his excellent form in recent seasons and his vital role in the team's play prompted the management to take action. Tottenham sees Porro as the cornerstone of a long-term project and has taken every measure to keep him at the club.

Pedro Porro joined the London club in January 2023 on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP. In the summer of that year, the "Spurs" exercised their option to buy his transfer rights for £40 million. Since then, the Spanish player has established himself as a regular starter, making 152 appearances.

Interest from giants and coach's praise

In recent months, Pedro Porro has become one of the protagonists of the transfer market. According to Goal.com,andhad shown serious interest in the defender's services. While the Madrid side saw him as a worthy successor to Dani Carvajal, Pep Guardiola believed he would fit perfectly into his tactical schemes. The new contract comes as an unexpected blow to these clubs.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi praised the player's decision. The manager noted that Porro is one of the best performers in the Premier League, not only in defense but also in building attacks. "Pedro is very important for us. His technical skill and his desire to improve every day are admirable. He understands football very intelligently," added De Zerbi.

Last season Tottenham was quite difficult, yet Porro showed consistency. He played in 47 matches across all competitions, becoming the team's most-used player. His physical condition and endurance are crucial to the club's new strategy.

This agreement Tottenham is a strategic victory for. By retaining its best assets, the club has shown its intention to fight for a Champions League spot and trophies next season. Porro staying until 2031 is also great news for the team's fans.