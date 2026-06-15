Van Dijk criticizes advertising breaks at the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, unfolding on North American pitches under the gaze of millions, is capturing the sports world's attention not only for its goal-rich matches but also for the heated debates surrounding the field. Virgil van Dijk, captain and defensive leader of the 'Oranje', has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the new rules and mandatory cooling breaks introduced during the tournament. The prestigious British outlet BBC reported on the star defender's controversial comments.

“Fans don't like the game being stopped for commercials”

The Dutch captain emphasized that artificially disrupting the rhythm of the game for commercial purposes while the match is at its peak seriously damages the appeal of football.

Fan dissatisfaction: According to Van Dijk, the frequent interruption of matches for commercial spots under the guise of hydration breaks is also causing inconvenience for neutral fans watching from home.

Individual approach: The experienced player suggests that these mandatory breaks should be abolished entirely, or at least decided on a case-by-case basis depending on the weather conditions of the specific venue.

You can learn more about Virgil van Dijk's heroic debut and his stance on the new World Cup regulations through the official analysis table below:

Competition and official stage Netherlands' first match and score Van Dijk's heroics in the match Personal title achieved Main aspect criticized Official source of the statement 2026 World Cup, Group F

(Matchday 1) Netherlands vs Japan

2:2 Author of the opening goal Man of the Match

(MVP status) Commercial hydration breaks BBC International

A true captain and Man of the Match

Despite his critical views, Virgil van Dijk continues to demonstrate true leadership on the pitch. Recall that in the opening Group F clash, the Netherlands drew 2:2 with Asian giants Japan. In this intense battle, Virgil van Dijk led his team by scoring the opening goal. At the end of the match, he was named Man of the Match for his high-level performance.

Virgil van Dijk's statement on World Cup breaks: “I have watched almost all the matches of the 2026 World Cup so far. To be honest, every time a mandatory hydration break is called and commercials start, I don't like it. I think these frequent stops are not pleasant for neutral viewers sitting in front of the TV who just want to enjoy beautiful football. Of course, in my opinion, it would be appropriate to cancel these breaks entirely. However, taking into account weather and conditions, each match should be treated as a separate case.”

Follow the heat of the World Cup, unexpected changes on the pitches, exclusive statements from star players, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!