Federico Chiesa decides to stay at Liverpool: Italian forward determined to prove himself

Liverpool's Italian forward Federico Chiesa has announced his readiness to fight for his future with the Merseyside club. Following the departure of Arne Slot, the player is determined to showcase his true potential and secure a spot in the starting lineup under new manager Andoni Iraola. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Since arriving at Liverpool, Chiesa has failed to deliver the expected performance and has spent much of his time on the bench. The 2025-26 season was unsuccessful for him, logging only 726 minutes across all competitions. According to Goal.com, the managerial change has completely altered the 28-year-old winger's plans.

New manager and new opportunities

The arrival of Andoni Iraola at the helm of Liverpool is expected to bring significant changes to the team's tactical style. Chiesa believes the Spanish coach's high-intensity system suits his playing style. The Italian forward sees the summer training camps in the USA as the perfect opportunity to prove himself.

According to TuttoJuve reporter Mirko Di Natale, Chiesa has no intention of leaving England unless the club officially puts him on the transfer list. He considers it a priority to make his mark at one of the world's top five clubs like Liverpool and justify the fans' trust.

Several Serie A clubs, notably Juventus and Como, are closely monitoring the player's situation. Nevertheless, Chiesa is not currently thinking about returning to his homeland. His main goal is to adapt to the intensity of the English Premier League and become a leader in Liverpool's attack.

Memories of Juventus

Federico Chiesa also touched upon his former club, Juventus. Clarifying rumors about his departure from the Turin club, he noted that the club management and coach Thiago Motta explicitly stated he was not needed. According to the player, he never argued with Juventus over money.

"I will always keep Juventus in my heart and would like to return there someday. But for now, my focus is on Liverpool. I will talk to the new coach, Iraola, and assess my opportunities," the forward added. For now, Liverpool fans are expecting a much brighter performance from Chiesa next season.