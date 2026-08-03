Saida Mirziyoyeva: Penalties for animal cruelty have been strengthened

In Uzbekistan, the penalties for cruelty to animals have been doubled. Starting from June 28 of this year, administrative penalties and imprisonment measures for cruel treatment of animals have been toughened. What values does this demonstrate and how will it impact society?

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva made an open statement regarding this matter. "Only if all of us maintain an uncompromising attitude toward violence can safety prevail in our society. Every creature created by God has value," said Saida Mirziyoyeva.

New law and measures

Starting from June 28, fines for cruel treatment of animals have been doubled.

Administrative arrest of up to 15 days has been established for such offenses.

Repeat offenders may face criminal liability and deprivation of liberty.

Saida Mirziyoyeva's response

“Such laws are adopted not only for punishment, but also to reflect the values of society.”

Parents play a major role in instilling love for animals in children.

It is necessary to demonstrate strength not as cruelty, but as kindness and compassion.

Saida Mirziyoyeva: “Every creature created by God has value.”

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