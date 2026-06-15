The 2026 World Cup, taking place across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has delivered its first unexpected result. The reigning European champions, Spain, played out a goalless draw (0:0) with tournament debutants Cape Verde. The match, held at the stadium in Atlanta, became a real test for Luis de la Fuente's pupils. Goal.com reports .

During the match, Spain, the clear favorite, took control of the ball as expected, but faced serious problems in finishing their attacks. According to Goal.com, the Cape Verde national team, ranked 64th in the world, put up a worthy resistance against their formidable opponent thanks to a disciplined defense and heroic goalkeeping. In particular, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha became the hero of the game with his amazing saves.

Attacking problems and the Lamine Yamal factor

Mikel Oyarzabal, who started as a center-forward for Spain, once again failed to make an impact. Additionally, Ferran Torres missed a golden opportunity in the first half, leaving his team in a difficult position. In midfield, Pedri was unable to produce one of his best performances, resulting in a lack of creativity in organizing attacks.

In an attempt to change the situation, Luis de la Fuente brought on Lamine Yamal from the bench with 20 minutes remaining. The young Barcelona star's entry significantly increased the pace of the game and led to more dangerous situations around the opponent's penalty area. However, even Yamal's efforts were not enough to break through Cape Verde's solid defense.

In the defensive line, Spain acted relatively calmly. Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte neutralized the opponent's few counter-attacks. Nevertheless, the inefficiency in the attack has slightly complicated the European champions' position in the group. This result is being hailed as a historic success for Cape Verde.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, this result was unexpected, as the Spanish national team is considered one of the main favorites of the tournament. If Spain does not improve their game in the coming rounds, their progression to the knockout stage could be in question. Cape Verde, meanwhile, has earned its first-ever point at a World Cup with this draw.