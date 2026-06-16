Uruguay National Team Undergoes Strict Inspection at US Airport

The prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by North America, continues to attract the attention of the global sports community not only with intense battles on the pitch but also with interesting and unexpected events surrounding it. This time, the extreme strictness of the tournament organizers and security systems led to a serious ordeal for one of South America's strongest giants — the Uruguay national team. Upon arriving across the ocean before their debut match in the Mundial, the Uruguayan stars faced an unexpected and extremely thorough inspection by local customs and security services the moment they stepped onto US soil.

Control with special dogs and airport order

At the request of airport security personnel, all famous football players and coaching staff of the Uruguay national team were forced to line up in a special control lane. All their personal belongings, sports bags, and suitcases were placed systematically on the ground. Subsequently, local law enforcement officers, accompanied by specially trained service dogs, examined every piece of luggage and every detail separately and very meticulously.

This unusual and psychologically stressful process was organized immediately after the Uruguay national team's plane landed at the US airport. Notably, the team was scheduled to play their first official match of this year's Mundial in this very city and stadium.

However, the Latin Americans' travel hardships were not limited to customs checks. The national team also encountered serious technical issues related to airspace during their flight across the ocean. It was reported that the plane departed several hours behind schedule. Representatives of the Uruguayan Football Federation regretfully informed the media that the official permit required to enter US airspace was not provided on time. The main reason for this was an unjustified delay in the process of requesting the relevant documents required by FIFA for takeoff from Mexican territory.

Through the following official sports and organizational analysis table, you can closely familiarize yourself with the status of the Uruguay national team in Group H, the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and a comparison of security incidents in the US:

Tournament group and participant status Matchday 1 result and venue Matchday 2 upcoming opponent and date Matchday 3 decisive match and date First team to undergo strict inspection in the US Main method of security control Group H

(Uruguay national team) 1:1 (Draw)

vs Saudi Arabia, Miami (Hard Rock Stadium) Cape Verde

(June 22) Spain

(June 27) Uzbekistan national team

(Social media buzz) Specially trained service dogs and full luggage search

Dramatic draw in Miami and a familiar scene

Despite this exhausting journey and psychological pressure, the Uruguay national team managed to play their first match of the tournament. The encounter between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay as part of the first round of the Group H quartet took place on the night of June 15 to 16 at the magnificent Hard Rock Stadium in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida. In this interesting and hard-fought battle, no winner was determined, and the game ended in a fighting 1:1 draw.

Two more extremely important and decisive matches await the Latin American representatives in the group stage. They will first face the Cape Verde national team on June 22 (Matchday 2), and will play their final group match against the European giant, the Spain national team, on June 27 (Matchday 3).

A familiar situation for Uzbek fans: As a reminder, this World Cup is taking place intensely from June 11 to July 19 across three large countries — the US, Canada, and Mexico. A notable and painful point for us is that the first team to undergo such an extremely strict and serious inspection while crossing the US border was our own Uzbekistan national team which caused great dissatisfaction and heated discussions among Uzbek fans and international experts on social media at the time. It is evident that the North American hosts are granting no privileges even to the world giants regarding security issues.

Always follow the latest and exclusive behind-the-scenes news of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the journeys of our representatives in North America, and the most reliable events in the sports world with us on the Zamin pages!