The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across North America, is currently the center of attention for the world's most renowned sports experts and commentators. In particular, famous and experienced Russian sports commentator Aleksandr Shmurnov, who is currently in Mexico to cover the World Cup events on the ground, is beginning his creative journey at the legendary Azteca Stadium. Notably, the expert shared his analysis regarding the Uzbekistan national team, which will make its historic debut at this imposing arena, and their prospects in the World Cup.

“Abduqodir Husanov is the strongest defender in the world!”

During his appearance, the renowned commentator gave special recognition to Abduqodir Husanov, a product of Uzbek football who has already made his mark in English and world football with Manchester City. Shmurnov strongly emphasized that he is not only the leader of the Uzbekistan national team but one of the most brilliant and unrivaled representatives of his position in global football.

Aleksandr Shmurnov's exclusive opinion on Abduqodir Husanov: “Abduqodir Husanov is not just a talent; he is a true superstar! In my personal opinion, he is currently the strongest and most skilled defender on our planet. Much of the Uzbekistan national team's hopes and achievements in the World Cup depend on this young man's performance. His high-level experience gained in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, his formidable physical strength, and his ability to neutralize the world's most dangerous attackers make him the team's most decisive figure.”

Through the following official political-sporting and tactical analysis table, you can learn more about the Uzbekistan national team's situation in the 2026 World Cup group stage, as well as the advantages and problems mentioned by Aleksandr Shmurnov:

Stadium where the national team will debut Most dangerous and main opponents in the group The team's main star and his club Highest rating given by the expert Main problems and shortcomings in the squad Main tactical factor for success Azteca Stadium

(Mexico City) • Portugal

• Colombia Abduqodir Husanov

(Manchester City) “The world's best defender” The rest of the squad appearing simpler against Husanov's backdrop Iron-clad team discipline and correct defending

The key to success for Cannavaro's pupils

At the same time, the Russian specialist reminded that one must face reality. According to him, our representatives have been placed in an extremely difficult "group of death". It will not be easy to compete on equal terms in terms of squad depth and individual skill in matches against giants like Portugal and Colombia.

Shmurnov also did not hide that the other squad members appear somewhat simpler against the backdrop of the opponents' stars. Therefore, it is not right to place all the problems on the field solely on Husanov's shoulders. Now, for head coach Fabio Cannavaro's pupils, the most important factor is iron-clad team discipline. If the "White Wolves" defend correctly and orderly on the field, strictly maintain the distance between zones, and make maximum efficient use of the few attacking opportunities, they can create a sensation against any strong opponent. Fans expect nothing but victory from our representatives.

Follow the hottest atmosphere of the World Cup, interesting events around the Azteca, behind-the-scenes news involving Cannavaro and Husanov, and the most reliable exclusive sports news always with us on the pages of Zamin!