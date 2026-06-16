The summer transfer window in European football continues to amaze fans with unexpected and sensational deals. The next major transaction between the giants of England and Spain has officially taken place. Chelsea's left-back, the skilled Marc Cucurella, has made a fundamental turn in his career, deciding to return to his homeland, Spain. Based on personal and family circumstances, he accepted the offer from Real Madrid and will continue his career with the 'Royal Club'.

The reasons behind the transfer: Why did the London club agree?

According to hot information shared by the famous insider Ben Jacobs on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) page, this transfer was beneficial for both parties. Because of the significant growth in the performance of young talent Yorrel Hato within the squad, the 'Blues' management easily agreed to let the 27-year-old Spanish defender go to Madrid.

In turn, after Cucurella's departure, Chelsea officials have set a primary goal this summer to purchase at least two new players who fully fit the high level of the Premier League and can create strong competition for the starting lineup to fill the vacated positions.

Through the following official sports and organizational analysis table, you can familiarize yourself with Marc Cucurella's overall statistics at the London club and the details of his historic contract signed with Real Madrid:

Player's name and age Former club and year of arrival Overall statistics at Chelsea New club signed with Duration of the new deal Young talent who replaced him in London Marc Cucurella

(27 years old) Chelsea London

(since 2022) 163 matches

(9 goals, 13 assists) Real Madrid

(Spanish La Liga) 6 seasons

(until summer 2032) Yorrel Hato

(Skilled young defender)

A new era at the Bernabéu continuing until 2032

It is worth mentioning that the tireless Spanish defender had been worthily representing Chelsea in international arenas since 2022. During this time, Marc appeared in a total of 163 official matches in the Londoners' colors, successfully hitting the target 9 times. Additionally, he provided 13 goal assists to his teammates, contributing significantly to the team's success.

About the long-term project in Madrid: The fact that Real Madrid management took Marc Cucurella's transfer very seriously is proven by the contract term. A massive long-term deal was officially signed between the parties intended for 6 seasons, meaning it is valid until 2032. Spanish fans are waiting with great hope for their compatriot to take the Madrid defense to a new level.

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