Neymar to miss Brazil's match against Haiti

Brazil's captain and all-time leading scorer Neymar will not participate in the 2026 World Cup group stage match against Haiti. According to an official statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the forward will not travel to Philadelphia with the team. Goal.com reports this.

The 34-year-old star is currently in the final stage of his recovery process following an injury. To avoid risking the player's health, doctors and the coaching staff decided to separate him from the main group and have him train under a specialized plan. According to Goal.com, Neymar will remain at the base in New Jersey to work on optimizing his physical condition.

Recovery process and coaching plan

Initially, head coach Carlo Ancelotti planned for Neymar to be with the team and participate in travels. This was considered necessary to maintain the team environment and allow the player to gradually adapt to general group training. However, the medical department concluded that continuing recovery in a stationary setting with specialized equipment would be more effective.

Neymar performed short-term exercises on the pitch on Tuesday and participated in gym workouts on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the loads placed on him are being controlled at a much lower level than those of other players. CBF representatives emphasize that the player's safety and readiness for the decisive stages of the tournament are the priority.

Upcoming matches and prospects

Following the match against Haiti, the Brazil national team will play their final group encounter against Scotland on June 24. Neymar's appearance in this match is also under great question. Carlo Ancelotti is applying a cautious policy, aiming to get the forward fully fit by the knockout stage.

If the player's reaction to technical and tactical training is positive, he may play a few minutes in the final group stage match. Otherwise, it is highly likely that Brazil fans will see their idol on the pitch only starting from the quarter-finals. For now, the team will try to win the match against Haiti without Neymar and secure early qualification for the next round.