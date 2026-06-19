Should Cristiano Ronaldo step aside from the Portugal national team? Boateng shares blunt opinion

Following Portugal's first matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, debates surrounding the team captain and legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo have flared up again. After a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, many experts suggest it is time to reconsider the 41-year-old star's place in the starting lineup. According to Goal.com, reports state.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former Ghana international who played for AC Milan and Barcelona, stated in an interview with SBS Sport that Ronaldo's current state is negatively impacting the team's play. Boateng believes the Al-Nassr striker should step aside for younger players for the sake of the team's interests and accept a substitute role.

Tactical pressure and team play

According to Boateng, when Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch, other Portugal national team members do not feel free. Goal.com reports that the former footballer explained Ronaldo's presence creates a tactical "gravitational pull," resulting in teammates feeling forced to pass the ball only to him in any situation.

"To be honest, if Ronaldo were a true team player, he would step aside and let the youth shine. Portugal will become a better team without him. When he is in the center of the pitch, the pressure is very high because everyone wants to pass to him," Boateng said in his interview.

Such criticisms are not new. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Portugal displayed its most brilliant performance specifically in the match against Switzerland, where Ronaldo was left on the bench. At that time, the team's attacking fluidity and mobility increased significantly.

A new role: Deciding the game's fate from the bench

Kevin-Prince Boateng emphasized that while he respects Ronaldo's achievements, the reality of age must be acknowledged. He believes it would be more beneficial for Roberto Martinez to use his captain more in the final stages of the game.

"If Portugal wants to go further in the tournament, I believe Ronaldo needs to step aside. He should let others play and come on in the last 15-20 minutes to deliver results through his experience. He is no longer the Ronaldo of before," the expert added.

For now, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez continues to fully support Ronaldo on this matter. However, as the next World Cup in North America approaches, questions regarding the 41-year-old striker's physical condition and his contribution to the team's play are certain to increase.