The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the pitches of North America are capturing the attention of the entire world. The historic participation of our national team in this prestigious tournament is being highly recognized not only by our compatriots but also by the international football community. In particular, leading international media outlets covering the World Cup live have publicized a sincere and historic congratulation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the honor of Uzbek football.

The head of world football, via his official social media page, mentioned with special respect the first steps of the Uzbekistan national team at the planet's largest football forum.

Commenting on the national team's debut match on his official Instagram page, Gianni Infantino left the following warm and inspiring words:

«Every World Cup creates its own new and unique stories. Now, on the soil of Mexico, Uzbekistan has begun to write a great page of its football history. This is an unforgettable moment that has been dreamed of and eagerly awaited by millions of people across generations in your country. To step courageously onto the field against a strong team like Colombia in the opening of the prestigious Mundial, and moreover, to score Uzbekistan's first official goal in the history of the World Cup finals — all of this is a collective achievement of every dedicated player, skilled coach, and all the fans who sincerely believed in the arrival of this day. Enjoy and relish every moment and every second of this historic journey».

It is worth recalling that the Uzbekistan national team played its first-ever World Cup match in the beautiful state of Mexico. The opening match of Group K, held at the legendary and magnificent Estadio Azteca in Mexico City — considered a true shrine of world football — ended in a 1:3 defeat for the 'White Wolves' led by Fabio Cannavaro. Nevertheless, the fearless and meaningful football displayed by our representatives earned high praise from the FIFA leadership.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: This high recognition and sincere words from FIFA President Gianni Infantino clearly demonstrate that Uzbekistan is securing its place on the world football map. The defeat in the first match will not break our boys; on the contrary, such international support will give them additional strength and strong motivation in the upcoming do-or-die battles against the national teams of Portugal and DR Congo. History continues to be written, and we believe in our boys until the end!

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