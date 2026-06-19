Infantino Congratulates Uzbekistan on Historic World Cup Debut

·31·Sport
Infantino Congratulates Uzbekistan on Historic World Cup Debut

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the pitches of North America are capturing the attention of the entire world. The historic participation of our national team in this prestigious tournament is being highly recognized not only by our compatriots but also by the international football community. In particular, leading international media outlets covering the World Cup live have publicized a sincere and historic congratulation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the honor of Uzbek football.

The head of world football, via his official social media page, mentioned with special respect the first steps of the Uzbekistan national team at the planet's largest football forum.

Commenting on the national team's debut match on his official Instagram page, Gianni Infantino left the following warm and inspiring words:

«Every World Cup creates its own new and unique stories. Now, on the soil of Mexico, Uzbekistan has begun to write a great page of its football history. This is an unforgettable moment that has been dreamed of and eagerly awaited by millions of people across generations in your country. To step courageously onto the field against a strong team like Colombia in the opening of the prestigious Mundial, and moreover, to score Uzbekistan's first official goal in the history of the World Cup finals — all of this is a collective achievement of every dedicated player, skilled coach, and all the fans who sincerely believed in the arrival of this day. Enjoy and relish every moment and every second of this historic journey».

It is worth recalling that the Uzbekistan national team played its first-ever World Cup match in the beautiful state of Mexico. The opening match of Group K, held at the legendary and magnificent Estadio Azteca in Mexico City — considered a true shrine of world football — ended in a 1:3 defeat for the 'White Wolves' led by Fabio Cannavaro. Nevertheless, the fearless and meaningful football displayed by our representatives earned high praise from the FIFA leadership.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

This high recognition and sincere words from FIFA President Gianni Infantino clearly demonstrate that Uzbekistan is securing its place on the world football map. The defeat in the first match will not break our boys; on the contrary, such international support will give them additional strength and strong motivation in the upcoming do-or-die battles against the national teams of Portugal and DR Congo. History continues to be written, and we believe in our boys until the end!

Follow the hottest exclusive news from the World Cup pitches in Mexico and the USA, statements from FIFA officials, and our national team's diary always on the pages of Zamin!

Gianni InfantinoUzbekistanFIFAMexicoEstadio Azteca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tottenham Strengthen Defense: Jan Paul van Hecke Transferred for £52 MillionTottenham Strengthen Defense: Jan Paul van Hecke Transferred for £52 MillionToday, 20:35Abbosbek Fayzullayev sets unique historical record at World Cup 2026Abbosbek Fayzullayev sets unique historical record at World Cup 2026Today, 20:32Liverpool Offers €100 Million for RB Leipzig Star Yan DiomandeLiverpool Offers €100 Million for RB Leipzig Star Yan DiomandeToday, 19:55Liverpool Announces Signing of Spain Star Viktor MunyosLiverpool Announces Signing of Spain Star Viktor MunyosToday, 19:31Should Cristiano Ronaldo step aside from the Portugal national team? Boateng shares blunt opinionShould Cristiano Ronaldo step aside from the Portugal national team? Boateng shares blunt opinionToday, 19:13Jude Bellingham Responds to Criticism: Real Madrid Star Admits MistakesJude Bellingham Responds to Criticism: Real Madrid Star Admits MistakesYesterday, 18:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?