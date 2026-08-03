Global Memory Shortage Begins to Affect MacBook Air Supplies

The global memory chip shortage in the world market is significantly impacting the deliveries of MacBook Air devices, one of Apple's most popular computer lines. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, this issue, caused by extremely high demand from companies rapidly developing AI technologies, was previously felt in the supply of specialized models like Mac mini and Mac Studio, but now the situation has worsened. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, retail networks report that MacBook Air stocks are noticeably more limited than before. Users wishing to purchase this laptop via Apple's official website are reportedly forced to wait until the second half of August or even September for certain custom configurations.

Measures to Solve the Problem

Mark Gurman notes that amid the shortage, Apple is taking several decisive measures to stabilize the supply chain and overcome the situation. In particular, the company is forced to raise product prices and cooperate additionally with Chinese suppliers to procure memory chips.

At the same time, the resulting deficit has caused changes to Apple's traditional marketing plans. Specifically, the company postponed its traditional back-to-school promotional campaign, intended for students and pupils, from July to a later date.

Changes in Marketing Strategy

Due to supply disruptions, Apple is using a different approach in its promotional materials for the first time. The current marketing campaign focuses primarily on the base model of the MacBook Pro. The company has even warned its customers in advance, placing a disclaimer in advertising materials stating, "MacBook Air is subject to availability."

According to experts, the increase in global demand for semiconductor memory chips to develop AI and data centers will continue to impact the consumer electronics market in the coming months, including the price and availability of laptops.