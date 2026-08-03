According to Goal.com, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid last summer, is facing a difficult period in his career, prompting discussions over a potential return to Liverpool. The defender's struggles to meet expectations in Spain and Liverpool's ongoing issues at right-back have led experts to reconsider this move. This was reported by Goal.com, reported by.

To recap, the academy graduate's departure to Madrid left many fans disappointed and created a rift between them. However, life in Spain proved extremely tough for the English footballer, as he started just 14 matches in La Liga last season.

Difficulties in Spain and Squad Changes

Speaking on talkSPORT's Transfer Insiders, expert Angelina Kelly noted that the Liverpool hierarchy should put emotions aside and explore this transfer option to address the squad's current personnel shortage. According to her, problems have emerged in the team's right-back position.

Specifically, Conor Bradley's injury and Jeremie Frimpong's tendency to perform better in more attacking roles highlight Liverpool's need for reinforcements in this area. Meanwhile, following the signing of Denzel Dumfries, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has increasingly relied on the Dutch player's physicality and defensive stability.

A Compromise for Club and Fans

The arrival of Denzel Dumfries further diminished Trent Alexander-Arnold's status at the Madrid club, relegating him to the bench. Experts point out that given the changing circumstances, both sides should put past disappointments behind them and enter into mutually beneficial negotiations.

Of course, the player's past decision damaged the trust in fans' hearts. However, the realities of professional football and the team's sporting needs often require putting personal grievances aside, and it is suggested that now is the time for forgiveness.

While no official bids have been made yet, the topic is widely discussed in the English press. As the Liverpool board looks for ways to strengthen the right-back position in the summer transfer window, the prospect of bringing back their academy product could become a serious talking point.