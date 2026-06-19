England's Liverpool FC has made its next big move in the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club officially confirmed the signing of Viktor Munyos, the forward for the Spain national team and Osasuna. This transfer is significant given the competitive landscape of the English Premier League. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool fully activated the £34 million (approximately $45 million) release clause specified in the player's contract. This move allowed the club to finalize the transfer quickly without entering negotiations with other suitors. The 22-year-old winger, currently with the Spain national team at the World Cup, underwent a medical examination at the national team's camp in Tennessee, USA.

Competition with Newcastle and a swift agreement

Newcastle was also actively competing for Viktor Munyos. After selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, the 'Magpies' planned to replace him specifically with Munyos. However, Liverpool management's readiness to pay the release clause in full and immediately, rather than in installments, thwarted Newcastle's plans.

Munyos is the first major signing under Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola. It is said that the coach values the young Spaniard's tactical flexibility and high work rate, believing he perfectly fits the high-intensity playing style at Anfield. The player will join the squad once the international clearance and work visa documents are finalized.

Last season, Viktor Munyos appeared in 34 matches for Osasuna, recording 7 goals and 5 assists. His technical skill is no coincidence, as the player previously trained at both Barcelona and Real Madrid academies. He marked his debut for the Spain national team in March this year with a goal against Serbia.

This transfer demonstrates Liverpool's serious intention to rejuvenate and strengthen its attacking line ahead of the new season. Munyos's speed and technique on the left wing are expected to significantly increase the team's offensive potential.