Liverpool Offers €100 Million for RB Leipzig Star Yan Diomande

·20·Sport
Liverpool Offers €100 Million for RB Leipzig Star Yan Diomande

Liverpool, one of the giant clubs of the English Premier League, is preparing to cause a major stir in the transfer market. The Merseyside club has officially submitted a €100 million bid for RB Leipzig's talented young forward Yan Diomande. If this transfer is completed, it could become one of the most expensive signings in the club's history. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information shared by Sky Sports, the package offered by Liverpool includes a guaranteed payment of €90 million and an additional €10 million in bonuses. The English club aims to leave Paris Saint-Germain behind in the race for the 19-year-old footballer, who is considered one of Europe's most talented young forwards.

However, renowned insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the RB Leipzig management has officially rejected the Merseyside club's initial offer. The German club is trying to keep its star and is expected to demand at least €120 million to let him go.

Competition in the transfer race

Currently, Paris Saint-Germain is also one of the main contenders for the player. However, the French champions have not yet made an official bid. According to The Athletic, Liverpool is far ahead of the Parisians regarding the personal contract offered to the player, which gives the Merseyside club an advantage in the transfer race.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, intends to extend the player's contract and increase his salary. The German club considers Diomande a central figure in the team's attack and wants to keep him for at least one more season. At the same time, the club management does not hide that they are ready for negotiations if an astronomical sum is offered.

Last season, Yan Diomande appeared in 33 Bundesliga matches, recording 12 goals and 9 assists. His productive play played a decisive role in RB Leipzig finishing third in the German championship and securing a Champions League spot.

If Liverpool completes this transfer, it will significantly strengthen the team's attacking line. Currently, the club is considering other options, but Diomande remains the primary target. According to Goal.com, the player's future is expected to be decided in the coming weeks.

LiverpoolRB LeipzigTransferYan DiomandeFootball
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