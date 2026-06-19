What did Timur Kapadze say about the national team's performance?

The historic debut at the 2026 World Cup is being intensely analyzed by the entire Uzbek football community and millions of fans. Former head coach of the national team, Timur Kapadze, also shared his thoughts on the "White Wolves"' first-round match against Colombia (1:3) and gave a statement that brought hope to the fans.

The specialist noted that the first match at the Mundial was unforgettable and full of extremely exciting moments for the whole country. Although the final score did not favor our representatives, the players' actions on the field were commendable.

«The first game at the World Cup was full of great emotions and was a truly historic event for our country. Although we missed the opportunity in the score, the national team behaved very decently on the field, showed real character, and proved that they can compete freely in such a high-level tournament. This is the first major World Cup experience for our players, so this match will serve as an important foundation for their future professional growth», says Timur Kapadze.

«Abbos's goal will remain forever in the history of Uzbek football»

Timur Kapadze specifically recognized the historic achievement of the skilled midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who scored the only goal for our representatives in the 60th minute of the match, and congratulated his former pupil:

«The goal scored by Abbos holds a special significance for all of Uzbek football. This is the first-ever goal of the Uzbekistan national team in the final stage of the World Cups and will be eternally etched in our sports chronicles. I am very happy for Abbos. He earned this historic moment through his tireless work, arduous training, and selfless attitude on the field».

Opportunities remain: Two more battles ahead!

The former head coach highly valued the chances of advancing from the group stage to the playoffs, reminding that despite the setback, nothing has been lost yet. In his opinion, the match against Colombia demonstrated the team's internal strength and immense potential.

«Regarding the issue of advancing to the next stage from the group, nothing has been decided yet and the struggle is still ahead. Two more important clashes await us. The first match clearly showed that the team possesses great potential and strength. Now the main task is to draw the right and cool-headed conclusions from this game and prepare for the upcoming matches to the maximum. If we do these things correctly, we will fully preserve our chances to fight for the next round», the specialist urged fans to remain calm.

As a reminder, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will play their second responsible group stage match this year on June 23 against one of the world giants — the Portugal national team. The final and decisive match in Group K will take place on June 28 against the representatives of Africa — the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: There is no doubt that these words from experienced specialist Timur Kapadze will further ignite the flame of confidence in the hearts of millions of our fans. The defeat in the first match is not a tragedy, but the beginning of a long journey. Abbosbek's goal gave the team a psychological advantage; now the task is to work on the mistakes and treat the match against Portugal as a real battle. We believe in the potential of our compatriots and expect victorious results in the next games. Let the confidence not fade, the struggle continues!

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