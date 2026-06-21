Tunisia National Team Eliminated Early from the Tournament

·2·Sport
Tunisia National Team Eliminated Early from the Tournament

The Tunisia national team suffered a heavy defeat against Japan in the second round of the World Cup group stage. This 0-4 loss has stripped the Africans of all possibilities, even theoretical ones, to advance to the knockout stage.

Coach change also failed to yield results

The World Cup started poorly for the Tunisian team from the very first days. Internal changes in the squad could not rectify the situation:

  • In the first round, a heavy 1-5 defeat was recorded in the match against the Sweden national team.

  • Following this failure, the team's head coach was immediately replaced.

  • In the second round, the team taking the field under the new coach conceded 0-4 to Japan and still failed to earn any points.

Current situation in Group F

After two rounds, the balance of power in Group F looks as follows:

National Team

Match

Points

Goal Difference

Status

Netherlands

2

4

7:3

Group Leader

Japan

2

4

6:2

Group Leader

Sweden

2

3

6:6

Third Place

Tunisia

2

0

1:9

Last Place (Eliminated)

Final round opponent — Netherlands

In the final third round of the group stage, the Tunisia national team will face the Netherlands, one of the group leaders.

The "Oranges" had previously played a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Japan and crushed Sweden 5-1. For Tunisia, this upcoming match serves to preserve their prestige in the tournament and bid a graceful farewell to the competition.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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