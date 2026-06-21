Marcelo Bielsa dissatisfied with breaks at World Cup 2026

Uruguay national team head coach Marcelo Bielsa expressed critical views regarding the breaks in the World Cup 2026 matches.

The coach stated that due to additional stoppages, matches are effectively being split into four parts. This situation is affecting the usual flow and pace of football.

«The games are being split into four parts. This is changing the usual rules of football. Such breaks bring no benefit; on the contrary, they take away what is already there», said Bielsa.