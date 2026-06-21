Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Turns 16: Georgina Rodriguez Hosts Luxurious Celebration

·3·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Turns 16: Georgina Rodriguez Hosts Luxurious Celebration

There is a great celebration in the family of world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, celebrated his 16th birthday in a unique way surrounded by loved ones. Although his father is currently participating in important matches with the Portugal national team, family members organized an unforgettable day for the young footballer. According to Goal.com, reports .

The celebration was organized at a high level by Georgina Rodriguez. The garden party featured a poolside feast and various interesting games. Goal.com reports that sumo wrestling competitions and carnival-style game stations were organized for the guests. Everyone gathered enjoyed the poolside relaxation in the warm weather.

One of the most notable aspects of the event was the festive table. Georgina presented guests with several types of paella, one of the finest dishes of Mediterranean cuisine. Additionally, instead of a traditional birthday cake, a giant tower made of donuts was prepared. This unusual dessert was decorated with blue lettering and a silver "16".

Congratulations and emotions from family members

Georgina Rodriguez posted a touching message on her social media pages for her son's birthday. "Even though you are almost 2 meters tall, you will always be a little boy to me. I wish you love, health, and success. Your parents and siblings love you very much," she wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo also didn't forget to congratulate his son. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a new photo with his son via Instagram Stories, adding a short but meaningful caption: "Happy birthday, son! Dad loves you." At the time, the footballer was preparing for the next match at the Portugal national team camp.

The visit of a mariachi band added a special atmosphere to the celebration. The musicians performed special songs for Cristiano Jr. Although the young footballer was slightly shy about the attention, he posed for photos with the group as a keepsake. All guests remained in high spirits throughout the evening.

Despite the joyful atmosphere, the football family's attention remained on the events on the pitch. The birthday coincided with Portugal's match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Little Ronaldo and his friends watched the game closely, though the 1-1 draw slightly dampened the festive mood.

Currently playing in the Al-Nassr academy, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr strives to be a worthy successor to his father. Turning 16 is seen as an important step on the path to professional football. Football fans from Uzbekistan also shared in the joy of this star-studded family on social media, leaving positive comments.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezFootballBirthdayPortugal
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