Iran Head Coach Speaks Out on US Restrictions and Injustice

·24·Sport
Iran Head Coach Speaks Out on US Restrictions and Injustice

Amir Galenoi, the head coach of the Iran national team, made a sharp statement regarding entry restrictions to the USA, military-political tensions between the two countries, and the unequal conditions created by the World Cup organizers. The specialist emphasized that the off-field problems facing the team are breaking the spirit of football.

Off-field issues and visa restrictions

According to the coach, organizational obstacles have had a serious negative impact on the team's acclimatization process:

  • Late arrival: Because the Iran national team arrived very late for the tournament, at least two weeks were lost for adapting to the new environment.

  • Limited delegation size: One of the most frustrating aspects is that visas were not granted to Iranian football officials and media representatives to follow the team.

"We have many problems, especially off the pitch. I reached out to the coaches of the other 47 national teams participating in the World Cup, but none of them responded... Such an attitude is completely inconsistent with the status of a World Cup. You invite a national team, but you don't accept its staff?" the coach said.

Lack of time before the match against Belgium

It was reported that the organizers failed to provide sufficient conditions for the Iran national team ahead of today's crucial match against Belgium. Galenoi listed the following problems in the preparation process:

  • According to the coach's plan, the team needed at least a 24-hour break and preparation time before the match.

  • However, the organizers allocated only 16 hours to the Iranian team.

  • Due to this lack of time, the players were forced to stop the official training session halfway. The coach called this situation an absolute injustice.

Appeal to the Iranian people and desire for peace

Amir Galenoi stated that despite the political and organizational barriers, the players will give their all on the pitch and play solely for the fans:

  • Gratitude to the fans: The team takes the field specifically to make their compatriots happy and lift their spirits.

  • Country status: The coach said that even when billions of dollars are spent, it is difficult to fully restore justice in such conditions, and this situation proves that Iran is a country facing oppression.

  • Hope for lasting peace: The specialist emphasized that he hopes for real and lasting peace in the world in the future, rather than artificially created temporary situations.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Reece James deeply saddened by Marc Cucurella's move to Real MadridReece James deeply saddened by Marc Cucurella's move to Real MadridToday, 16:59Arsenal and England star Leah Williamson shares personal photosArsenal and England star Leah Williamson shares personal photosToday, 16:54Koloskov Evaluates Uzbekistan's Play-off ChancesKoloskov Evaluates Uzbekistan's Play-off ChancesToday, 16:40Is there a conflict between Endrick and Carlo Ancelotti? Brazilian talent puts rumors to restIs there a conflict between Endrick and Carlo Ancelotti? Brazilian talent puts rumors to restToday, 16:19Declan Rice admits playing through injury for six monthsDeclan Rice admits playing through injury for six monthsToday, 15:52Luis de la Fuente says comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi is a mistakeLuis de la Fuente says comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi is a mistakeToday, 15:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?