Iran Head Coach Speaks Out on US Restrictions and Injustice

Amir Galenoi, the head coach of the Iran national team, made a sharp statement regarding entry restrictions to the USA, military-political tensions between the two countries, and the unequal conditions created by the World Cup organizers. The specialist emphasized that the off-field problems facing the team are breaking the spirit of football.

Off-field issues and visa restrictions

According to the coach, organizational obstacles have had a serious negative impact on the team's acclimatization process:

Late arrival: Because the Iran national team arrived very late for the tournament, at least two weeks were lost for adapting to the new environment.

Limited delegation size: One of the most frustrating aspects is that visas were not granted to Iranian football officials and media representatives to follow the team.

"We have many problems, especially off the pitch. I reached out to the coaches of the other 47 national teams participating in the World Cup, but none of them responded... Such an attitude is completely inconsistent with the status of a World Cup. You invite a national team, but you don't accept its staff?" the coach said.

Lack of time before the match against Belgium

It was reported that the organizers failed to provide sufficient conditions for the Iran national team ahead of today's crucial match against Belgium. Galenoi listed the following problems in the preparation process:

According to the coach's plan, the team needed at least a 24-hour break and preparation time before the match.

However, the organizers allocated only 16 hours to the Iranian team.

Due to this lack of time, the players were forced to stop the official training session halfway. The coach called this situation an absolute injustice.

Appeal to the Iranian people and desire for peace

Amir Galenoi stated that despite the political and organizational barriers, the players will give their all on the pitch and play solely for the fans: