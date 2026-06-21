Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov ranked second in the speed ratings following the first round of the World Cup group stage. According to official FIFA statistics, the Uzbek footballer reached a top speed of 36.5 km/h.

With this result, Husanov equaled the mark set by Norway national team forward Erling Haaland. Haaland also recorded a speed of 36.5 km/h in the first round match.

The top spot in the rankings belongs to Australia national team player Jordan Bos, who reached 36.7 km/h, edging out Husanov and Haaland by 0.2 km/h.

Abduqodir Husanov's result was higher than those of several renowned players. France national team forward Kylian Mbappe recorded 35.1 km/h, while South Korea's Son Heung-min reached 35.2 km/h.

Thus, the Uzbekistan defender was noted as one of the fastest players to take the pitch in the first round of the World Cup.