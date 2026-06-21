Italy adventure ends for Ashley Cole: Former star to be dismissed

Legendary defender for the England national team, Arsenal, and Chelsea, Ashley Cole, has faced an unexpected failure in his debut managerial stint in Italy. The specialist, who has been managing Serie B side Cesena, is close to leaving his post after just eight matches. This was reported by the prestigious La Gazzetta dello Sport. Goal.com reports this.

According to reports, the 45-year-old English specialist's short-term contract expires on June 30, and the club management has decided not to renew it. Cole took over the team in March, replacing Michele Mignani, but under his leadership, Cesena missed out on the play-offs, finishing the season in 11th place.

Fan opposition and poor results

From his first day in Italy, Ashley Cole was received coldly by local fans. While Mignani's resignation had already sparked discontent among supporters, the appointment of the inexperienced Englishman further aggravated the situation. Critical banners saying "Ashley Cole? No, thank you" even appeared in the stadium. According to Goal.com, Cole's appointment was based more on personal connections with one of the club's owners, Mike Melby.

The statistics are also not in Cole's favor: in the 8 matches he managed, the team won only once. Three draws and four defeats filled the management's cup of patience. Although there were initial talks about extending the contract, the atmosphere in the dressing room and public pressure completely scrapped those plans.

Search for a new manager

Currently, Cesena's sporting director Andrea Mancini is busy searching for a suitable candidate for the team. Club general manager Corrado Di Taranto emphasized that there will be no rush in choosing a manager and that every candidate is being carefully studied. Among the candidates are specialists such as Emanuele Troise and Stefano Vecchi, who have experience in Italy's lower divisions.

For Ashley Cole, this unsuccessful experience has been a serious blow to his managerial reputation. The Chelsea legend is now expected to return to a role as an assistant coach to improve his skills or try his luck in other leagues. The environment of Italian football proved too complex for his debut.