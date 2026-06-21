World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 2 more gold medals

The World Boxing organization cup held in Guiyang, China, has come to an end. Four Uzbek boxers who participated in the decisive final bouts climbed the podium in their respective weight categories.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, the results of the final bouts are as follows:

Final Results

Weight Category Boxer Opponent Result Medal -50 kg Asilbek Jalilov Sanjar Toshkenbay (Kazakhstan) 2:3 Silver -57 kg Nigina O‘ktamova Prachi (India) 5:0 Gold -80 kg Javohir Ummataliyev Vanderley Pereira (Brazil) 3:2 Gold -80 kg Oltinoy Sotimboyeva Yilian Jan (China) 2:3 Silver

Fight Details

Nigina O‘ktamova: Nigina, a youth world champion, once again fully demonstrated her skill. In the fight against India's Prachi, she maintained dominance in all three rounds, securing a confident victory.

Javohir Ummataliyev: Javohir showed great will in a relentless and intense bout against his Brazilian opponent. The judges' decision to award the victory to the Uzbek boxer by a minimal margin (3:2) confirmed his superiority.

Asilbek Jalilov and Oltinoy Sotimboyeva: Asilbek and Oltinoy fought evenly in the finals. In particular, experts and fans noted that the Uzbek boxer was more active in Oltinoy's fight, though it was felt that the judges' decision might have been influenced by the home-court factor.

This tournament was an important step for our representatives to once again test their capabilities and gain experience on the international stage.