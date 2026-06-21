World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 2 more gold medals

·5·Sport
World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 2 more gold medals

The World Boxing organization cup held in Guiyang, China, has come to an end. Four Uzbek boxers who participated in the decisive final bouts climbed the podium in their respective weight categories.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, the results of the final bouts are as follows:

Final Results

Weight Category

Boxer

Opponent

Result

Medal

-50 kg

Asilbek Jalilov

Sanjar Toshkenbay (Kazakhstan)

2:3

Silver

-57 kg

Nigina O‘ktamova

Prachi (India)

5:0

Gold

-80 kg

Javohir Ummataliyev

Vanderley Pereira (Brazil)

3:2

Gold

-80 kg

Oltinoy Sotimboyeva

Yilian Jan (China)

2:3

Silver

Fight Details

  • Nigina O‘ktamova: Nigina, a youth world champion, once again fully demonstrated her skill. In the fight against India's Prachi, she maintained dominance in all three rounds, securing a confident victory.

  • Javohir Ummataliyev: Javohir showed great will in a relentless and intense bout against his Brazilian opponent. The judges' decision to award the victory to the Uzbek boxer by a minimal margin (3:2) confirmed his superiority.

  • Asilbek Jalilov and Oltinoy Sotimboyeva: Asilbek and Oltinoy fought evenly in the finals. In particular, experts and fans noted that the Uzbek boxer was more active in Oltinoy's fight, though it was felt that the judges' decision might have been influenced by the home-court factor.

This tournament was an important step for our representatives to once again test their capabilities and gain experience on the international stage.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Italy adventure ends for Ashley Cole: Former star to be dismissedItaly adventure ends for Ashley Cole: Former star to be dismissedToday, 19:52Abduqodir Husanov Outpaces Mbappe and Son Heung-minAbduqodir Husanov Outpaces Mbappe and Son Heung-minToday, 19:47Brazilian President jokes about injured Neymar: The remote-working footballerBrazilian President jokes about injured Neymar: The remote-working footballerToday, 19:36Lamine Yamal Following Lionel Messi: Spanish Star Reveals New PositionLamine Yamal Following Lionel Messi: Spanish Star Reveals New PositionToday, 18:51How was Cristiano Ronaldo protected from criticism? Diogo Dalot revealed team secretsHow was Cristiano Ronaldo protected from criticism? Diogo Dalot revealed team secretsToday, 18:19Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's New LeadersJude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's New LeadersToday, 18:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?