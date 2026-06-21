Frenkie de Jong on Lionel Messi: "He is simply a perfect footballer"

·3·Sport
Frenkie de Jong on Lionel Messi: "He is simply a perfect footballer"

Frenkie de Jong, midfielder for the Netherlands national team and FC Barcelona, shared his sincere thoughts about his former teammate Lionel Messi. The footballer stated that he considers the Argentine legend the most perfect player in the world and that playing alongside him was the most unforgettable event of his career. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Currently participating in international competitions with the national team, De Jong admitted in an interview with Goal.com that he grew up watching Barcelona matches. In particular, the team's dominance during the Pep Guardiola era and the magical performances of Lionel Messi served as the primary source of inspiration for the young Frenkie.

"For me, Lionel Messi is simply a perfect footballer. He is a player of a completely different level and style compared to me, but I have always watched his movements more than anyone else's. I grew up enjoying Barcelona's games under Guardiola. It is very precious to me to have later played in the same team with the stars I watched with admiration as a fan," says the midfielder.

Passion and responsibility for football

Frenkie de Jong also touched upon the pressure and responsibility in professional football. According to him, football remains not just a profession, but still a favorite pastime. He said that the joy he feels when stepping onto the pitch is almost identical to the feelings he had when playing ball with friends on the street as a child.

"Although this is my job now, football is still a favorite hobby for me. I enjoy the game so much that I completely immerse myself in the process. Of course, unlike playing with friends, there is great responsibility and a fight for results here, but the emotion when you enter the field remains unchanged," he added.

The dream of a World Cup

During the conversation, the goals of the Netherlands national team were also discussed. After the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, won the 2022 World Cup, De Jong also dreams of reaching such a peak with his own country. In his opinion, the current Netherlands squad is capable of fighting for the highest goals.

"Every footballer dreams of becoming a World Champion, and I am no exception. I have imagined these moments many times. Winning major tournaments with the national team, especially the World Cup, is the highest point in a footballer's career. Our goal is clear, and I believe our team can accomplish this task," De Jong concluded.

For reference, Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and played alongside Lionel Messi for two seasons until Messi moved to PSG.

Lionel MessiFrenkie de JongBarcelonaFootballNetherlands
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