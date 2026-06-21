WC 2026: Curaçao Goalkeeper with 15 Saves Demands a Statue!

·3·Sport
WC 2026: Curaçao Goalkeeper with 15 Saves Demands a Statue!

Curaçao national team goalkeeper Eloy Room shared his emotions after the second group stage match of the World Cup against Ecuador. In this match, Curaçao played to a 0-0 draw against their formidable opponent, earning their first-ever point in World Cup history.

One step away from Tim Howard's record and the hero of the match

The experienced 37-year-old keeper Eloy Room became the true hero of the game against Ecuador. He stopped 15 shots on target making crucial saves to keep a clean sheet and was rightfully named the man of the match.

After the game, he recalled the famous record of legendary US goalkeeper Tim Howard at WC 2014:

«I'm a bit disappointed that I couldn't break Tim Howard's record. He made 16 saves in the match against Belgium. I watched that game. Nevertheless, I am very proud of today's result».

«They should build me a statue in Curaçao»

Noting that he had played one of the most ideal and best games of his career, the goalkeeper thanked his teammates and jokingly addressed his country:

«As a goalkeeper, this was almost a perfect game. This is not just my effort, but the work of the whole team. I make the saves, but we fight as one on the pitch. Anyway, I think they should build me a statue in Curaçao now», the goalkeeper said laughing.

The decisive third round ahead

This draw was worth its weight in gold for Curaçao, marking a historic result. In the final, decisive round of the group stage, the following intriguing matches await the national teams:

  • Curaçao — Côte d'Ivoire

  • Ecuador — Germany

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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