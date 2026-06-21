Vinícius Júnior celebrates his 500th match with a goal and an assist

·3·Sport
Vinícius Júnior celebrates his 500th match with a goal and an assist

Brazil national team and Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has reached a significant milestone in his professional career. The 25-year-old footballer has played his 500th match in top-flight football.

This historic achievement was recorded during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Haiti. Vinícius did not just make an appearance in his milestone game, but once again demonstrated his high level of play.

In the match, which Brazil won 3-0, the winger scored one goal and provided one assist. Thus, he made a major contribution to his team's convincing victory.

After the match, Vinícius shared his impressions of this achievement with his fans on his social media page.

“500 games in my professional career! It’s just crazy. It’s like a dream come true. Thank God!” the footballer wrote.

Despite his young age, Vinícius Júnior has already become one of the most famous and dangerous wingers in world football. His speed, dribbling, and decisive actions in key moments continue to amaze many fans.

The Brazilian footballer began his professional career at Flamengo. Later, he joined Real Madrid, where he won numerous major trophies with the Spanish giants and became one of the team's leaders.

500 matches is another major milestone in Vinícius's career. Given his age and potential, there is no doubt that many more records, goals, and unforgettable games lie ahead for the player.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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