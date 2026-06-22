From School Desk to World Cup Stage: Lamine Yamal's Dream Comes True

Spain's 17-year-old super talent Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on the dominant victory (4:0) over Saudi Arabia and his historic first goal in World Cups. In an interview with the official FIFA website, the young star spoke with touching sincerity.

“I watched the last World Cup at school...”

For Lamine Yamal, this goal is not just a statistic, but the realization of a lifelong dream. His emotions are naturally moving for any football fan:

“I have always dreamed of playing in a World Cup. Scoring in my first start is a true dream come true. I watched the last World Cup at school. Now, scoring on such a grand stage with my mother and entire family in the stands is a magical moment for me,” said Yamal.

Lessons from Cape Verde and the ideal plan

Spain had unexpectedly dropped points in the first round after a draw with Cape Verde. Yamal noted that this setback brought the team closer together and refocused them:

A successful lesson: “The draw in a match we should have won upset us deeply. It forced us to reflect and helped us prepare for this game with exactly the right mindset.”

The coach's plan: “The main plan was to play one half and then rest. The priority was to help the team. Since the score reached 3:0 in the first half, I was able to rest. Everything went perfectly, just as we wanted.”

Match facts:

As a reminder, in this match against Saudi Arabia, as early as the 10th minute, Lamine Yamal, who opened the scoring with a brilliant goal, played 45 minutes. To protect the young winger, the coaching staff substituted him for Yeremi Pino at halftime.

Starting and scoring in a World Cup at 17 is a sign of a true phenomenon. Lamine Yamal continues to conquer the big stage of football!