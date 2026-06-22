Fabio Cannavaro: Every Mistake Costs Dearly at This Level

·4·Sport
Fabio Cannavaro: Every Mistake Costs Dearly at This Level

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts after the match against Colombia in the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The 'White Wolves' lost 1-3 to Colombia in their historic World Cup debut. Nevertheless, Cannavaro noted that he was pleased with certain aspects of the team, particularly their courageous and active play in the second half.

The Italian specialist stated that there is a huge difference between participating in a World Cup as a player and as a coach. A player can step onto the pitch and enjoy the atmosphere and the game more. A coach, however, must simultaneously control preparation, tactics, player condition, and numerous issues during the match.

"As a coach, you are required to pay attention to so many things, control many issues, and prepare in advance. Of course, there is excitement and a feeling of happiness, but ultimately all your focus is on the team. Because of this, you may not even notice many things around you," said Cannavaro.

He noted that the hardest part for a coach is standing outside the pitch and not being able to fully intervene in the game. There is a strong desire to help the players and control every process, but a coach can only influence the situation through certain tactical changes.

"You want to help the players, you want to control everything, but it's impossible to implement that fully. You can only make some changes. Therefore, a coach feels more agony, anxiety, and pressure on the touchline," he added.

Cannavaro also spoke openly about the main lesson learned from the match against Colombia. In his view, even a small mistake made at the World Cup level has a serious impact on the result.

The head coach noted that the Uzbekistan national team displayed collective, disciplined, and aggressive football during the match. However, lapses in concentration in some episodes were immediately punished by the experienced opponent.

"We played a great game. We acted as a team, were aggressive and disciplined. But at this level, if you lose focus for a moment or leave an opponent's player unmarked, you will certainly be punished," the specialist said.

According to Cannavaro, the situation leading to Colombia's first goal had been studied for a long time during training, and a plan to counter it had been developed. Despite this, a mistake occurred at the decisive moment. The second goal was conceded following an episode from a throw-in.

"I told the players they should not play through the central area because losing the ball there is very dangerous. At this level, we must minimize the number of mistakes as much as possible," said Cannavaro.

At the same time, the Italian coach specifically acknowledged that the team displayed the football he wanted in the second half. After the break, Uzbekistan tried to control the ball more, push forward, and create dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal.

"I always tell the players: when the ball is with us, we must show our style. We must not be afraid of football, believe in ourselves, and enjoy the game. In the second half, the team demonstrated exactly these qualities," the head coach said.

The Uzbekistan players tried to take the initiative in the second half, scoring a goal and having several other good opportunities. However, the third goal conceded at the end of the match further complicated the team's situation.

Nevertheless, the defeat in the historic debut was an important experience for Uzbekistan. Cannavaro's pupils felt in practice that every episode, every decision, and every second of attention is of decisive importance at this level.

Now the 'White Wolves' will analyze the shortcomings made in the match against Colombia and strive to act more confidently and without errors in the next matches.

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistanColombia
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