Another sensation from Cape Verde, Uruguay drops points in Miami

The match between Uruguay and Cape Verde in the second round of the World Cup group stage ended with an unexpected result. A hard-fought 2-2 draw was recorded at the famous Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Following this result, the islanders continue their sensational run in the tournament.

First-half drama and Uruguay's comeback

The match did not initially go according to the South Americans' plan. Uruguay, attempting to take control of possession, conceded an unexpected goal in the 21st minute. Cape Verde midfielder Kevin Lenini opened the scoring with a precise strike, putting the nominal visitors ahead.

However, the experienced Uruguayans managed to turn the situation around at the end of the first half:

In the 44th minute, Maximiliano Araújo exploited a gap in the opponent's defense to restore parity.

In the 45+6th minute, during stoppage time, Agustín Canobbio scored to ensure Uruguay headed into the break with the lead.

The islanders' character and the final point

Although Uruguay tried to maintain their advantage in the second half, the Cape Verde players refused to give up. Substitutions made by the islanders' coach soon bore fruit. In the 61st minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench, Hélio Varela found the back of the Uruguayan net to set the final score at 2-2.

After two rounds, Cape Verde continues its unbeaten streak in the 2026 World Cup, becoming a true surprise. In the final decisive group stage match, Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay faces a very difficult test against Spain.

2026 World Cup. Round 2 Protocol

Uruguay — Cape Verde 2:2

Goals: Lenini 21 (0:1), Araújo 44 (1:1), Canobbio 45+6 (2:1), Varela 61 (2:2).

Uruguay: Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Sanabria, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte (70 De la Cruz), Agustín Canobbio, Federico Valverde, Maximiliano Araújo (81 Brian Rodríguez), Federico Viñas (70 Darwin Núñez).

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidney Cabral, Kevin Lenini (70 Laros Duarte), Ryan Mendes, Telmo Arcanjo (46 Deroy Duarte), Jamiro Monteiro (80 Yannick Semedo), Garry Rodrigues (58 Hélio Varela), Gilson Benchimol (58 Nuno Da Costa).