Salah: This will remain one of the greatest achievements in Egyptian football history

The Egypt national team opened a new chapter in its history with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in the World Cup group stage. This success was etched into the annals as the first-ever World Cup win for the Africans. After the match, team captain and leader Mohamed Salah shared his impressions of this historic result.

A truly historic achievement and unbelievable joy

Mohamed Salah emphasized that it is difficult to describe this victory in words and that it is the result of the entire team's hard work:

"This is unbelievable. I don't even know how to put it into words. This is a huge achievement for all the players and the coaching staff. Years from now, this result will be remembered as one of the greatest achievements in the history of Egyptian football," said the Egypt national team captain.

The next goal — the play-offs

The team leader stated that they do not want to stop with a historic victory and that the team's goals are ambitious. According to him, the main task is to advance from the group stage:

"I hope we continue in this spirit, make history, and reach the play-offs. We should enjoy today, and we should enjoy tomorrow. After that, we must focus all our attention on the next match against Iran."

This victory provides the Egypt national team with a great opportunity to secure a spot in the next stage. Fans now expect a similarly meaningful performance in the upcoming match against Iran.