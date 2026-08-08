Arsenal Seriously Considering Kenan Yildiz Transfer

·66·Sport
Arsenal Seriously Considering Kenan Yildiz Transfer

One of the leaders of the English Premier League, Arsenal have begun working actively in the transfer market to strengthen their attack. According to reports reaching London, the club’s management have turned their attention to talented midfielder Kenan Yildiz, who plays for Juventus in Italy. The move is considered part of the club’s plans to take its attacking line to a new level. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by La Stampa, the Gunners had initially made signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior their main target. However, that transfer dream collapsed after the Brazilian forward signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants. The London club’s scouts then immediately shifted their attention to another alternative.

Turkey international becomes a target in London

Born in 2005, Turkish youngster Kenan Yildiz has earned widespread recognition in European football in a short period of time. He currently wears the No. 10 shirt for Juventus and has become one of the team’s leaders thanks to his versatile performances. In particular, his assured displays on the international stage and for the Turkey national team have attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

Arsenal were looking for precisely this kind of energetic and technically gifted player to add strength to their attack. As a result, Yildiz is among the highest names on the English club’s transfer list. The coaching staff rate the young talent highly and believe he can adapt quickly to the Premier League.

Juventus take a firm stance

However, Italian giants Juventus have no intention of letting their young star leave easily. Aware that Yildiz is part of the club’s future, the Turin side are prepared to reject any offers for him. According to media reports, the Bianconeri will agree to sit down at the negotiating table only under one condition.

According to sources, any club seeking to sign Kenan Yildiz must submit a formal offer significantly above €100 million. Such a huge sum shows how firm Juventus’ position is and that the player will not be sold on ordinary terms.

So far, Arsenal’s interest has not turned into a formal offer. However, the situation in the transfer market is expected to become clearer in the coming days, when it will be revealed how the London side respond to Juventus’ demands. If the deal goes through, it will certainly become one of the most high-profile transfers of the current season.

ArsenalJuventusKenan YildizTransferPremier League
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