PSG Working on the Transfer of Parma Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

·43·Sport
PSG Working on the Transfer of Parma Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have begun efforts to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as they look to further strengthen their goalkeeping department. According to Le Parisien, the Parisian club are prepared to spend up to €40 million on the 23-year-old Japan international. Goal.com reports it.

The Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy, particularly sporting adviser Luis Campos and head coach Luis Enrique, rate the young goalkeeper highly. The Japanese shot-stopper has attracted the Parisians' attention through his Serie A experience and huge potential for growth. The club aim to lay the foundations for the future with his transfer.

Transfer and Loan Plan

According to Le Parisien, even if Zion Suzuki is signed, he may not immediately join the Paris club's first team. PSG's management are seriously considering loaning the player to another team so he can gain experience and enjoy regular playing time.

According to reports in the Italian press, Juventus are also exploring the possibility of signing the goalkeeper on loan. Although the Turin club have given up competing with PSG in the transfer race, they still want to have the player temporarily on their books.

Goalkeeper Competition in Paris

At present, fierce competition is continuing in the French capital between Matvey Safonov and Lucas Chevalier. Under Luis Enrique, neither goalkeeper has been able to fully secure a place in the starting XI, further intensifying the battle for the goalkeeping position.

Despite losing his place last season, Chevalier intends to remain in Paris and fight for a starting role. During pre-season matches, the coaching staff are giving both goalkeepers opportunities, and the goalkeeping hierarchy is currently being reshaped.

PSGZion SuzukiLigue 1TransfersSerie A
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