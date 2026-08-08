Juiced Scrambler Hardtail Electric Fat Bike Unveiled

American company Juiced has officially unveiled two versions of its new Scrambler Hardtail electric fat bike with dual batteries. According to Ixbt.com, the vehicle is equipped with nearly 2 kW·soat of energy capacity and a very powerful motor, making it suitable for both urban commuting and long-distance travel. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new model comes with two battery packs. Their combined output is 1996 W·soat at 52 V, while their total capacity is 38,2 A·soat. According to the manufacturer, this energy reserve allows users to travel up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

Technical Capabilities and Chassis

A rear-wheel-mounted electric motor is responsible for propelling the bike. Its rated output is 750 W, rising to 1764 W (2,4 horsepower) at peak power, while its torque reaches 90 N·m. These high figures ensure dynamic and reliable performance.

The Scrambler Hardtail features wide tires, hydraulic disc brakes and a front suspension system. The handlebar also houses a dedicated display showing speed, battery charge and remaining range. Interestingly, the model includes a special mode for parents that allows the maximum speed to be limited using a PIN code.

Price and Availability

This version differs from the previously introduced Scrambler Full Suspension model by lacking a rear shock absorber. This simplifies the design and helps reduce the price, although comfort may be slightly lower on uneven roads. Nevertheless, it retains the long seat and motorcycle-like silhouette characteristic of the Scrambler family.

The new dual-battery Scrambler Hardtail is available in three colors: black, brown and orange. Its recommended price is $2244, although a $245 discount is available during the initial sales period. The electric fat bike is currently available to customers on the manufacturer's official website.