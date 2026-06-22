Neymar returns to Brazil training: Paqueta emphasizes his importance

·4·Sport
Neymar returns to Brazil training: Paqueta emphasizes his importance

Brazil's leading midfielder Lucas Paqueta expressed his delight at the return of team captain Neymar to training. This is crucial news for the "pentacampeones" ahead of the decisive group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup. The star forward, who missed the initial part of the tournament due to injury, is now close to returning to the squad. This was reported by Goal.com reports says.

Neymar missed Brazil's matches against Morocco (1:1) and Haiti (3:0) due to a calf muscle injury. However, his appearance at the training ground in Miami significantly boosted the team's morale. According to Goal.com, the footballer is expected to feature in the final group match against Scotland.

Lucas Paqueta spoke about his teammate's return during a press conference on Sunday. "We are all very happy to see him in training and on the pitch. Neymar is an extremely important player for the Brazil national team. He has created a wonderful history in this shirt and can still help us a lot," Paqueta noted.

Squad losses and team spirit

While Neymar's return is positive news, the Brazil national team has also suffered a serious loss. Barcelona winger Raphinha is out due to a knee injury. His participation in the remainder of the tournament remains uncertain. Paqueta stated that the team is supporting Raphinha in every way and hopes for his speedy recovery.

"Right now he feels the support of the entire team. We are by his side and will provide all possible help in the recovery process. Raphinha is a hardworking guy and will give everything to return as soon as possible. It is hard to describe in words how important he is for our team; he has grown significantly in recent seasons," says the midfielder.

Despite Brazil being five-time world champions, Paqueta warned against complacency ahead of the match against Scotland. The Scots aim to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history and will certainly fight with all their might against the South American giants.

Paqueta noted the need to treat the opponent with respect: "All teams in the World Cup deserve respect. It is necessary to study them and prepare thoroughly for the game. We respect Scotland, but we must show our game and follow the coach's instructions. Our goal is to win against any opponent."

The Brazil national team currently aims to consolidate its lead in the group and enter the playoffs in high spirits. Neymar's return is expected to increase creativity in the attacking line and strengthen the team's overall power.

BrazilNeymarWorld CupLucas PaquetaFootball
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