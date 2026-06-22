Tashkent Metro to operate until 01:00 on Uzbekistan vs Portugal match day

On June 23, the Tashkent Metro will operate until 01:00 AM. This decision was made to provide additional convenience for passengers.

On this day, the Uzbekistan national football team will face Portugal at 22:00. Due to the late kickoff, the capital's metro operating hours will be extended by one hour.

Metro trains will run until 01:00 AM. This will provide fans who watched the football match an additional opportunity to return across the city.