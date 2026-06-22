Free Entry for Uzbekistan vs Portugal Screening at Bunyodkor Stadium

On June 23, the match between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams will be shown live on a large screen at the Bunyodkor Stadium. The game kicks off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

An additional event for fans will also be organized at the stadium that day. A youth football festival is scheduled to take place at 19:30.

Organizers recommend that fans planning to attend the stadium arrive early. Entry to the match screening and the festival is completely free.