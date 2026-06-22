Free Entry for Uzbekistan vs Portugal Screening at Bunyodkor Stadium

·39·Sport
Free Entry for Uzbekistan vs Portugal Screening at Bunyodkor Stadium

On June 23, the match between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams will be shown live on a large screen at the Bunyodkor Stadium. The game kicks off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

An additional event for fans will also be organized at the stadium that day. A youth football festival is scheduled to take place at 19:30.

Organizers recommend that fans planning to attend the stadium arrive early. Entry to the match screening and the festival is completely free.

PortugalBunyodkor StadiumYouth Football FestivalNational TeamFootballUzbekistan
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