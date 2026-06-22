Tottenham Preparing Offer to Manchester United for Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur, continuing their activity in the summer transfer window, are looking to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The English forward has become a primary target for the club, and the London side's management is currently working on an official offer. Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, is currently participating in the World Cup with the England national team. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The i Paper, Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Marcus Rashford. The Italian specialist has asked the club management to complete this transfer and find a solution for the forward. The Londoners are prioritizing players who have proven themselves in the English Premier League over inexperienced players from abroad.

Transfer Value and Financial Barriers

According to the agreement between Manchester United and the player, a release clause of £40 million has been set for Rashford this summer. However, Tottenham does not intend to pay this amount in full. Reports suggest that the "Spurs" intend to start with a lower offer to test Manchester's willingness to negotiate.

Currently, Manchester United are not opposed to selling the player in order to reduce the financial pressure caused by his high salary. Goal.com adds that Rashford is also willing to accept a significant pay cut to revive his career. This increases the likelihood of the transfer taking place.

Rashford's Choice and Club Plans

The player himself prefers to either go abroad again or return to the Manchester United first team. While he currently has no plans to move to another English club, the situation may change. Since Barcelona did not exercise their option to buy him permanently, Rashford's options are limited.

Tottenham have already completed several major deals in the current transfer window. The following players have joined the squad:

Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton (£52 million);

Andrew Robertson as a free agent;

Marcos Senesi as a free agent.

Additionally, the London club is preparing an £80 million offer for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. Rashford's transfer is expected to further strengthen De Zerbi's project. If the parties can reach a mutual agreement, Marcus Rashford could start the new season in North London.