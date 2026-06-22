Chelsea accelerate negotiations for Mike Maignan transfer

Chelsea have seriously entered the race for AC Milan and France national team goalkeeper Mike Maignan in order to strengthen their goalkeeping position. The "Blues" intend to entrust their goal to a world-class keeper next season, and the 30-year-old Frenchman has been chosen as the primary target. This is reported by Goal.com reports that.

According to MilanNews24, representatives of the English club are currently in active communication with the goalkeeper's agent, Jonathan Kebe. These talks are seen as a crucial step in determining the financial terms and the overall framework of a potential deal. Although an official bid has not yet been submitted, interest at Stamford Bridge is growing by the day.

Milan reluctant to let go of their leader

However, it is said that Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim is against this transfer. The Portuguese specialist considers Mike Maignan one of the main pillars of his technical project. Amorim plans to build the team around experienced leaders, and Maignan fully meets these requirements with his character and skill.

In the coach's view, it is almost impossible to find a goalkeeper who can replace Maignan in the current market. Milan's management is also trying to balance the coach's tactical needs with the player's desire to leave. Goal.com confirms that the "Rossoneri" will not let their number one goalkeeper go easily and will demand a significant transfer fee.

Premier League lure and the player's decision

The final word in this transfer saga is expected to come from the player himself. According to reports, Mike Maignan is positive about the idea of opening a new chapter in his career and testing himself in the English Premier League. After three successful seasons in Italy, he finds the prospect of playing in a different environment attractive.

The prospect of becoming the main defensive wall in a team like Chelsea, which is undergoing a transition and renewal process, has intrigued the goalkeeper. While the player is currently focusing on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the French national team, the transfer issue is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Since moving from Lille to Milan, Mike Maignan has been recognized as one of Europe's strongest goalkeepers. His leadership qualities and ability to save the team in difficult situations are the main aspects that attracted Chelsea's management. If the parties reach an agreement, this could become one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window.