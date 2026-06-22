World Cup: Golden Boot race between Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Mbappe

·3·Sport
World Cup: Golden Boot race between Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Mbappe

The 2026 World Cup, which started in North America, is turning into a relentless battle between the world's strongest forwards. Stars like Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have demonstrated their skills from the early stages of the tournament, beginning the fight for the lead in the top scorers' race. This competition is crucial not only for personal results but also for the overall success of the national teams. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the opening matches of the group stage, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score three goals in a single World Cup match. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also showed their ambitions, scoring two goals each against Senegal and Iraq, respectively. England captain Harry Kane scored a brace in the 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Personal achievement or team interest?

English football legend John Barnes spoke about the mental state of Harry Kane and other stars in an interview with Goal.com. In his opinion, although the race for the top scorer is heating up, a team victory outweighs personal awards for Kane. Barnes noted that Kane does not change his playing style based on how many goals his rivals are scoring.

"If scoring goals helps England reach the next stage, Harry will certainly strive for it. However, he is not a player who would push team interests aside and be selfish just to compete with rivals. As a captain, his main goal is the success of his team. If Mbappe or Haaland score more goals than him, but England continues to win, that will not be a problem for Kane," says John Barnes.

According to the expert, forwards at the very top of modern football, including Mbappe, follow a similar philosophy. Given that he has skilled teammates like Ousmane Dembele in the France national team, Mbappe prefers his team to defend the world crown over his own goals. In such tournaments, it is natural for individual awards to be overshadowed by team success.

Harry Kane's incredible sporting form

Despite being 32, Harry Kane is experiencing one of the best periods of his career. Last season with Bayern, he scored 61 goals in all competitions, winning the Bundesliga and proving once again that he is a top-level striker. His title as England's all-time leading goalscorer gives him additional confidence at the World Cup.

This World Cup could also be remembered for historical events. If one of these forwards wins the "Golden Boot" again, they will become the first player in history to be the top scorer in a prestigious tournament twice. For now, the race is just heating up, and every goal can fundamentally change the situation in the tournament standings.

World CupHarry KaneLionel MessiKylian MbappeEngland
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