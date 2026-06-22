Roberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar Returns

·61·Sport
Roberto Carlos: Brazil Can Reach World Cup Final if Neymar Returns

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos shared his thoughts on the current state and future prospects of the national team. According to the former defender, the "Seleção" could become one of the main contenders for victory at the 2026 World Cup, but for this to happen, the team's main star, Neymar, must return to the squad. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In a conversation with Sergio Aguero, the 2002 world champion emphasized that the Brazilian national team's play has not yet reached its peak. According to Roberto Carlos, the squad is forming step by step, and the return of an experienced leader like Neymar would completely transform the team's mechanism. According to a report by ixbt.com, the legendary footballer believes the team can reach the final.

Neymar — The Key to Victory

"We haven't shown our best football yet, but as we always say before World Cups, the team is growing gradually. We don't know exactly what form Neymar will be in after his return, but I believe Brazil will be much stronger with him," says Roberto Carlos. In his view, the 34-year-old forward serves as both a moral and tactical pillar for the young talents.

At the same time, the former Real Madrid star also gave special recognition to other players in the squad. In particular, it was noted that Vinicius Junior is currently at the peak of his sporting form, while youngsters like Endrick and Matheus Cunha are bringing fresh blood to the team. The partnership of Marquinhos and Gabriel in the defensive line was highlighted as a crucial factor ensuring the team's stability.

Rivalry with Argentina and the Ancelotti Project

Roberto Carlos also acknowledged the superiority of the Argentine national team, Brazil's eternal rival. The current world champions under Lionel Scaloni have the advantage of working with one coach for a long time and having a genius like Lionel Messi in the squad. According to Carlos, Brazil must significantly raise its standards to defeat Argentina.

Currently, the Brazilian national team is preparing for a new era led by Carlo Ancelotti. Roberto Carlos and several other legendary footballers are directly involved in supporting the Italian specialist's project. They aim to return Brazil to the throne of world football by improving the team's internal atmosphere and sharing experience with young players.

In conclusion, the 2026 World Cup is not just another tournament for Brazil, but a great opportunity to play in the final again after a long hiatus and renew their status as five-time champions. For this, the team's tactical growth and the health of experienced players like Neymar are of paramount importance.

BrazilNeymarRoberto CarlosWorld CupFootball
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