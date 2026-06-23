What did Abduqodir Husanov say in his press service interview?

·55·Sport
What did Abduqodir Husanov say in his press service interview?

Abduqodir Husanov, defender for the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City, shared his thoughts on his World Cup debut, gave advice to young players, and assessed the impact of qualifying for the tournament on the national team's future in an interview with the national football association's press service. 

— How is football developing in Uzbekistan?
— First of all, hello. Currently, football in Uzbekistan is developing very rapidly. Our President personally monitors this sector, providing great attention and support.

— What did you feel when the World Cup qualification was secured?
— This is our first World Cup in history. It is difficult to put the emotions of that moment into words.

— How were the first minutes of the World Cup for you?
— When I stepped onto the pitch, my heart started beating very fast. To be honest, everything felt different.

— As a Premier League player, what advice would you give to young footballers?
— The most important thing is to never stop working. Many scouts are watching us now. I believe transfers to England, France, and other strong leagues are only just beginning.

— Did you dream of playing in England as a child?
— Yes, since childhood, I dreamed of playing in England, specifically for one of the top three clubs there. So far, everything is going according to plan.

— To what extent do you think Uzbek football is recognized on the international stage?
— This is just the beginning; we have big plans ahead. We need to work even harder so that more people know about us. God willing, new talents will emerge. Uzbekistan is already starting to be recognized, which is a great honor.

— What is the most important quality for a footballer?
— Discipline and a structured lifestyle.

— What will this World Cup give your team?
— There will be another World Cup in four years, and we must qualify again. Now all the players have great motivation; they saw that it is possible to play at this level. Everyone is encouraged to work even harder on themselves.

— How do you think the world will remember Uzbekistan after this World Cup?
— As a strong team.

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history. The debut match in the group stage against Colombia ended in a 1:3 defeat for the Uzbek players. Now, the team led by head coach Fabio Cannavaro will face Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the remaining two group matches.

Abduqodir HusanovUzbekistanManchester CityEnglandFrance
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