Lionel Messi Breaks Absolute World Cup Record

·7·Sport
Lionel Messi Breaks Absolute World Cup Record

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has opened a new chapter in World Cup history. After scoring a brace in the match against Austria, the footballer became the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history. With this result, he broke the record of the legendary German striker Miroslav Klose, who had led for a long time. Goal.com reports this.

In the match held in Dallas, Argentina won 2-0. Messi broke the record in the 38th minute by scoring his 17th World Cup goal, and by the end of the game, he added his 18th goal to the opponent's net. It is worth noting that Messi missed a penalty at the beginning of the match, but this error did not prevent him from achieving a historic result.

Miroslav Klose: "Messi is the greatest of all time"

Former Germany national team striker Miroslav Klose expressed his reaction to his record being broken, showing high respect for the Argentine star. Klose had held the top spot in the World Cup scorers' list since 2014 with 16 goals.

"I have always said that Messi is not just an ordinary footballer. For me, Leo is the greatest footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion!", Goal.com quotes Miroslav Klose. The former German footballer emphasized that records are meant to be broken and that he is happy it was Messi who did it.

Messi started this tournament in great sporting form. Before the game with Austria, he had scored a hat-trick against Algeria, equaling Klose's 16-goal mark. Now, with 18 goals, he has become the most prolific player in the tournament's history. This result is not only a personal record but also ensured the Argentina national team's early qualification for the knockout stage.

The 38-year-old forward, currently playing for Inter Miami, continues to perform at a high level in one of his final major tournaments. For the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, this record is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious achievements in his rich collection. The global football community is currently following Messi's every move with great interest.

Lionel MessiMiroslav KloseArgentinaWorld CupRecord
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