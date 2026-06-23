Julian Alvarez expresses desire to leave Atletico Madrid, awaits Barcelona's decision

Julian Alvarez has openly stated that he does not wish to return to Atletico Madrid after the World Cup. The Argentine forward mentioned that he has spoken with club officials regarding his future and that a transfer could be a viable solution for all parties.

"Now is not the time to talk about this, but I cannot hide it. I have spoken with the necessary people at the club. My transfer would be a good solution for everyone. I want to make my dream come true," said Alvarez.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona asked the player to publicly express his desire to leave Atletico Madrid. Alvarez has taken this step. The Catalans are now expected to move negotiations into a practical phase.